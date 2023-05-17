State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.72. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $12.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The GEO Group Profile



The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

