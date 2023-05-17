State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,550 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -214.28%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

