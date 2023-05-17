Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 270.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,259 shares of company stock worth $4,866,360. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

