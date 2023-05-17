Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,957 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $244.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHO. Compass Point lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

