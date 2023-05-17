Swiss National Bank Acquires 13,400 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 950,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 863,013 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 46.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,564,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after acquiring an additional 817,974 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,143,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 817,854 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,928,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 89.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 743,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. Laurentian downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

