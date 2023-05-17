Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,600 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 147.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 29.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

