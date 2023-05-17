Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,700 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Flowserve by 138.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Trading Down 1.8 %

FLS opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

