Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,900. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

