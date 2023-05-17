Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $9,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $145.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $147.50.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

