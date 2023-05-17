Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Livent were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. CICC Research raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Livent stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

