Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in XPO were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in XPO by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in XPO by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Stock Down 1.1 %

XPO stock opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Further Reading

