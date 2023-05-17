Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Elastic were worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.0% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The company had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

