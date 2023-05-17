Swiss National Bank Buys 3,200 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Spire were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spire by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Spire by 15.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Spire by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Spire by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Spire by 13.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

SR opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $78.86.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.98 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 61.41%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

