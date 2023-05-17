Swiss National Bank Buys 4,700 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Air Lease by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 74,067 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $46.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $601.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AL. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

