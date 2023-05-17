Swiss National Bank Buys 5,500 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rambus were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 2,010.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter worth $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 107.33 and a beta of 1.32. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18.

Insider Activity at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,123,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,146. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

