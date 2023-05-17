Swiss National Bank Buys New Shares in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,127,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,564 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth about $165,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 79.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 49.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.67%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.