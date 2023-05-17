Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHF stock opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

