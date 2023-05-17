Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,293,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,528,000 after buying an additional 220,417 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after buying an additional 41,839 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,545,000 after purchasing an additional 572,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 497,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period.

BFAM stock opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.71. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $529.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BFAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,649.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,769 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

