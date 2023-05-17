Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 429,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,426 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,932,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,247,000 after purchasing an additional 841,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,507,000 after buying an additional 413,728 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 16.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,327,000 after purchasing an additional 699,390 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,180,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,934,000 after purchasing an additional 66,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZWS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.69%.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,858 shares of company stock valued at $66,220 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

