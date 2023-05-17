Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 362,940 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 191,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 54,721 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Haddad acquired 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,762.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $247,737 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

