Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMSI stock opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MMSI. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

