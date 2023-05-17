Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,058,000 after buying an additional 405,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 14.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,106,000 after buying an additional 419,882 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 15.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,886,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after buying an additional 380,614 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,273,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,368,000 after buying an additional 71,219 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 35.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after buying an additional 539,003 shares during the period. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 208,100 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,780,859.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,123,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,673,718.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,921 shares of company stock worth $6,563,842. Company insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYAN. TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

