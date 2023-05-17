Swiss National Bank Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $761,795,000 after acquiring an additional 90,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after acquiring an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2,826.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,704,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,219,000 after acquiring an additional 483,276 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $97.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.45. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 6,113 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $604,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,120,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 6,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $604,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,120,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,018 shares of company stock valued at $18,461,067. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

