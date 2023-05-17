Swiss National Bank Has $8.82 Million Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,525,000 after purchasing an additional 369,428 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,893,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,297,000 after buying an additional 429,730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,578,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,882,000 after buying an additional 534,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,746,000 after purchasing an additional 697,141 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.