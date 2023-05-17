Swiss National Bank Has $8.88 Million Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Visteon were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,451.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC stock opened at $132.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.67. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $94.71 and a 52 week high of $171.66.

Insider Activity

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.15). Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.42.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

