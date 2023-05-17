Swiss National Bank Has $9.04 Million Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 536,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 78.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 17.7% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 278.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

