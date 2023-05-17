Swiss National Bank Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Synaptics by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Stock Up 0.9 %

SYNA stock opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.02. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $154.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Synaptics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.