Swiss National Bank Has $9.25 Million Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUZ. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $65,105,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,134 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,615,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,775,000 after buying an additional 1,948,186 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,694,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

CUZ opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.63%.

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.