Swiss National Bank Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 190,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 80,762 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,238,000 after purchasing an additional 282,721 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MAXR opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.05. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.68). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Insider Transactions at Maxar Technologies

In related news, Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,576.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Howell M. Estes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,576.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,135. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

