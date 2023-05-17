Swiss National Bank Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 21.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXF stock opened at $96.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.97.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

