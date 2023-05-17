Swiss National Bank Has $9.33 Million Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Workiva were worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,722,000 after buying an additional 33,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,658,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,064,000 after buying an additional 63,109 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Workiva by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,957,000 after buying an additional 133,586 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,143,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,994,000 after buying an additional 31,410 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $1,353,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,249 shares of company stock worth $3,389,641. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

NYSE WK opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $104.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,861.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

