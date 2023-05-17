Swiss National Bank Has $9.35 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.46. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $217,913.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $217,913.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,319,093.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,316 shares of company stock worth $2,018,305. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.73.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

