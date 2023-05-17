Swiss National Bank Has $9.46 Million Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Balchem were worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Balchem by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Balchem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Balchem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCPC opened at $123.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.67 and a 200-day moving average of $130.13. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $232.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $707,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $707,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

