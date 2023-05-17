Swiss National Bank Has $9.62 Million Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. CWM LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 72.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 50.72%. The firm had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MGY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

