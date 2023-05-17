Swiss National Bank Has $9.71 Million Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,407,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $891,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,498 shares of company stock worth $1,323,724. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CWST opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.