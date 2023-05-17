Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,084,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Down 1.0 %

ALE stock opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.96.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

About ALLETE

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.