Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.3 %

MSM stock opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $91.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.46.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

