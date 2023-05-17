Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCFS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FCFS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $103.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.83. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $105.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.50.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $762.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.91 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.72%.

In related news, SVP Raul Ramos sold 30,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total value of $3,091,243.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Raul Ramos sold 30,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total value of $3,091,243.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

