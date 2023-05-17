Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after buying an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Shares of HAE opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $57.42 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

