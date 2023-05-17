Swiss National Bank Purchases 11,700 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PECO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 370,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PECO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 3.3 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 238.30%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

