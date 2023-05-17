Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,600 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 283,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in OneMain were worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 784.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,112,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,751 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 12.3% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 106.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.15.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.65 million. OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

