Swiss National Bank Purchases 200 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTM opened at $1,412.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,406.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1,410.66. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,164.00 and a 12 month high of $1,560.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

