Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,800 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in YETI were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of YETI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after acquiring an additional 139,562 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

YETI stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. YETI had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $486.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.03 million. Research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

