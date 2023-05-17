Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,900 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Calix were worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Calix by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 105,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Calix Stock Up 1.2 %

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of CALX opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 73.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

