Swiss National Bank Purchases 5,600 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after buying an additional 6,997,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRBR. Bank of America boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.15.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $37.55.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

