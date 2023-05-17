Swiss National Bank Purchases 6,300 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.95. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $49.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

