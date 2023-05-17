Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 27.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,815,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,578,000 after acquiring an additional 831,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,044,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,238,000 after acquiring an additional 558,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 153.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 373,151 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $48,942.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $48,942.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 2,007 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $94,369.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,268,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $56.09.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also

