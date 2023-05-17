Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cabot were worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cabot by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Cabot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 81.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.33. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $83.74.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

