Swiss National Bank Raises Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GATX were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

GATX Price Performance

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX opened at $112.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.96 and a 52-week high of $118.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Stories

