Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 622.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 737.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.29. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.54 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,311.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.